/Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses immense pride after attending 'At-Home reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

It was a significant moment in Samantha Ruth Prabhu career as she attended the ‘At-Home reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day. Samantha was invited by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu for the event. A day later, the actress shared moments from the event, expressing pride and gratitude.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends ‘At-Home Reception’
The 'At-Home Reception' in Rashtrapati Bhavan was organised in honour of EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the chief guest at the 77th Republic Day. The event had politicians, union and state ministers and journalists in attendance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the event, which was hosted by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.
Taking to social media, Samantha shared glimpses from the evening and described her immense joy while calling it a moment she would cherish forever. She wrote, “Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful.”
Also Read: I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Tableau: Sanjay Leela Bhansali conceptualizes, Shreya Ghoshal sings ‘Bharat Gatha’
An evening of honour
The ‘At-Home reception’ is considered one of the most dignified events in the country, bringing together people from various fields, including arts, cinema, sports, diplomacy, and public service.
For the occasion, Samantha wore a pastel green saree, balancing sophistication with tradition and embodying grace.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Animal, Soldier, Badal- Watch 10 iconic movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
For the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali designed the I&B Ministry’s Bharat Gatha tableau. The tableau also featured a special song sung by Shreya Ghoshal, celebrating cinema as a vital part of India's cultural storytelling legacy.
Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan song 'Maatrubhumi' is inspired from THIS former PM's speech
Trending Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s professional portfolio
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is starring in the upcoming Telugu action-drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru. Produced under her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, the film is scheduled for release in 2026. A teaser was released on January 9, 2026, showcasing the actress's jaw-dropping, fierce performance.