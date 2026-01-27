/Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses immense pride after attending 'At-Home reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

It was a significant moment in Samantha Ruth Prabhu career as she attended the ‘At-Home reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day. Samantha was invited by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu for the event. A day later, the actress shared moments from the event, expressing pride and gratitude.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends ‘At-Home Reception’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 'At-Home Reception' in Rashtrapati Bhavan was organised in honour of EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the chief guest at the 77th Republic Day. The event had politicians, union and state ministers and journalists in attendance. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the event, which was hosted by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

Taking to social media, Samantha shared glimpses from the evening and described her immense joy while calling it a moment she would cherish forever. She wrote, “Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful.”

An evening of honour

The ‘At-Home reception’ is considered one of the most dignified events in the country, bringing together people from various fields, including arts, cinema, sports, diplomacy, and public service.

For the occasion, Samantha wore a pastel green saree, balancing sophistication with tradition and embodying grace.

For the 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali designed the I&B Ministry’s Bharat Gatha tableau. The tableau also featured a special song sung by Shreya Ghoshal, celebrating cinema as a vital part of India's cultural storytelling legacy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s professional portfolio