/Daldal to Kohhra 2: 7 web series to look forward to in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet for OTT viewers in India and beyond, with a wave of high-profile sequels and new series across crime, drama, psychological thrillers and anthology formats.
From gritty underworld sagas to character-driven mysteries and star-studded auteur anthologies, this year’s releases promise to keep audiences hooked right from the first episode. Here are the 7 most anticipated OTT shows of 2026.
Release date: 11 February
Where to watch: Netflix
A return to gritty crime and mystery, this Netflix sequel picks up with Barun Sobti reprising his role as ASI Amarpal Garundi, teamed with Mona Singh’s Dhanwant Kaur as they unravel a new brutal murder case in a fresh setting. Kohhra 2 will deepen the emotional stakes which made the first season of the procedural drama a hit.
Release date: 30 January 2026
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The crime thriller stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, chasing a serial killer that haunts the streets of Mumbai. Daldal blends psychological tension with classic whodunit drama, and marks Pednekar’s bold OTT return as a tough and complex lead.
Release date: TBA
Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
The gritty crime-politics saga starring talented actor Kranti Prakash Jha returns with its third season, shifting much of the action to Lucknow and Varanasi as rival gangs, politics and vengeance deepen the power struggle. Filming was underway early in the year, and the season promises the same high-stakes underworld drama that made the earlier chapters compelling.
Release date: TBA
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
After a gripping first season, Dahaad returns with Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role as a no-nonsense cop. Season 2 is expected to dive into a new case while further exploring the psychological and social themes that made the debut season stand out. The show remains one of the most significant female-led crime series on OTT.
Release date: TBA
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the biggest hits in recent Bollywood-OTT crossovers will be back soon. Farzi — known for its sharp mix of crime, humor and style — continues the high-stakes game between Sunny and Michael after the cliffhanger ending of Season 1. The sequel is expected later in 2026, though no official release date has been set yet.
Release date: TBA
Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix’s celebrated anthology franchise, known for bold, contemporary stories on love and intimacy, is returning with Lust Stories 3. The anthology will bring fresh takes on modern relationships in short-film format, with contributions from acclaimed directors and well-known actors. Though the exact date hasn't been announced yet, production updates suggest a mid-to-late 2026 release.
Release date: TBA
Where to watch: Netflix
While details are still awaited, Akka has been listed among the buzzworthy 2026 OTT projects. The upcoming period crime-thriller series produced by YRF Entertainment for Netflix, starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi. Set in a 1980s South Indian matriarchal society, it revolves around an intense power struggle among gangster queens. The series is directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.