/Arijit Singh announces retirement: How much is the singer's net worth and fee per song?

Arijit Singh shocked the nation by announcing retirement as a playback singer. He has lent his voice to numerous iconic songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Kesariya. Let's take a look at his net worth, best songs, and more.
Arijit Singh has shocked fans as well as the film industry by announcing retirement as a playback singer. The 38-year-old revealed the emotional news through an Instagram post, bringing his musical journey in Hindi cinema to an end. Known for Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and more, he has lent his voice to several songs. Let's take a look at his career, net worth, and more.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for the love you’ve given me throughout these years as listeners. I am happy to share that I will no longer be taking on new playback singing assignments. I am calling it off. It has been a wonderful journey." The announcement has not only shocked the audience but also left millions of fans heartbroken.
Singh was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, West Bengal. He began his musical path by taking part in a reality television show and gained a fan following with the 2013 hit Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Since that time, the vocalist has captured audiences' hearts with popular Bollywood tracks such as Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Satranga, and Tainu Khabar Nahi. In addition to Hindi cinema music, he has performed in various other languages, including Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu. Reportedly, he has contributed his voice to somewhere between 300 and 700 songs.
As per The Economic Times, Arijit Singh’s net worth is around Rs 414 crore, and apart from playback singing, he earns from live concerts, music royalties, digital streaming, and brand endorsements. He reportedly earned nearly Rs 70 crore annually at the peak of his career.
He has made investments in real estate as well. Singh reportedly owns four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Versova area, each valued at around Rs 9 crore. His car collection includes a Range Rover Vogue, a Hummer H3, and a Mercedes-Benz.
According to reports, the singer's playback singing fee is around Rs 8–10 lakh per song, with some high-budget projects earning him up to Rs 20–25 lakh per song. For live performance, he reportedly charges nearly Rs 2 crore. Some reports also claim that the singer earned upto Rs 14 crore for a two-hour concert.
The Padma Shri winner's last released song as a playback singer was Matrubhoomi, a patriotic song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The track was released during the Republic Day week. The song pays tribute to India's brave soldiers. With this song, Arijit Singh bids farewell to his illustrious playback singing career.