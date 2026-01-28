/Arijit Singh announces retirement: How much is the singer's net worth and fee per song?

As per The Economic Times, Arijit Singh’s net worth is around Rs 414 crore, and apart from playback singing, he earns from live concerts, music royalties, digital streaming, and brand endorsements. He reportedly earned nearly Rs 70 crore annually at the peak of his career.

He has made investments in real estate as well. Singh reportedly owns four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Versova area, each valued at around Rs 9 crore. His car collection includes a Range Rover Vogue, a Hummer H3, and a Mercedes-Benz.

