/Mardaani 3 India box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller opens with THIS much

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 opened on Friday with a decent response at the box office in India. The third installment of the hit crime thriller franchise, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, has mostly received positive reviews from the fans as well as critics. Despite facing competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2, the Yash Raj Films production was able to gather its own audience on Day 1.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected over Rs 3.80 crore in India net on Day 1 of its release. Rani Mukerji starrer saw an overall Hindi occupancy of around 13.63%, with earnings picking up as the day progressed.

The morning shows noted 8.97% occupancy, while the afternoon and evening reached 14.78% and 17.13%, respectively. The occupancy figures were reportedly highest in night shows with 31.14%.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Rani Mukerji

Taking to the X, Shah Rukh Khan sent wishes to his friend for the film. "Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too," the actor wrote.

Rani Mukerji won hearts

Mardaani 3 once again stars Rani Mukerji in the lead as brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the third installment, she fights against Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, who runs an organised child trafficking network.

The film revolves around the disappearance of 93 young girls over three months and also stars Janki Bodiwala in a key role.

A WION review read, "Mardaani 3 delivers well. If you have liked the previous two films of the franchise, Mardaani 3 will also provide the same thrills. The writers waste no time and jump right in on the case, keeping the pace steady and thrilling throughout. Its predictability is an advantage as well as a disadvantage. While Mardaani 3 doesn’t offer anything new, it sticks to the basics and plays it safe, thereby delivering an engaging thriller."

Besides Mukerji's performance, Mallika Prasad’s role also received appreciation from fans, despite many feeling her role was not highlighted enough.

About Mardaani 3