/Is Sai Pallavi replacing Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD sequel?



You would be living under a rock if you are not aware of Deepika Padukone’s controversial exit from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Months after the actress left the project, it seems that the makers have found a new face who will be fully committed to the film. If recent reports are to be believed, it has been learned that popular actress Sai Pallavi will be replacing her.

In the blockbuster drama, Deepika played the role of Sum-80, also known as Sumathi, who is pregnant with a child many believe to be Kalki. In the first film, Padukone had a major role, and now Pallavi is set to take over those duties.

No official announcement has been made by the makers yet. However, as per several online reports, Pallavi is one of the frontrunners to replace Padukone in the highly anticipated second part.



The news comes at a time when the actress is expanding her horizons and is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din alongside Junaid Khan. Another major project she will be seen in is Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic film is set to release later this year, with Pallavi playing the role of Goddess Sita.



Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki



Padukone stepped out of Kalki 2 after several reports suggested that she requested shorter working hours to strike a balance between her professional and personal life, focusing on her daughter, Dua. However, another source revealed that her decision to walk out was triggered by pay negotiations. Reportedly, Deepika demanded a fee hike of over 25 per cent along with limited working hours.

In a statement released on the official social media handle, the makers confirmed that after ‘’careful consideration,'' the decision has been made.

They wrote in the post, ''This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more.We wish her the best with her future works.''