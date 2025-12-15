/Deepika Padukone-Kalki 2892 AD controversy: Cinema, casting and criticism! What went wrong? | Explained

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, daughter of badminton player Prakash Padukone, entered the showbiz industry as a model. She soon received film offers for film roles and hit it off with her acting debut in 2006 as the title character of the Kannada film Aishwarya. Her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan won accolades, and she rose to prominence by giving several hits. However, with the rise to fame come different challenges as well. This year has definitely been a ride. After embracing motherhood last year, the actress surely has a handful and demanded an hour of time and several other things, which did not go well with many inside the industry. Soon, this began as a topic of debate, with several having mixed reactions about it. This year''s drama surrounding her in regard to her exit from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has garnered attention. But what led to this decision? Let's delve in to know more details.

Why did Deepika Padukone make an exit from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD?

Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from the much-awaited sequel of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, had left fans in shock. The makers even officially confirmed her departure, despite significant portions of the movie being filmed. According to a report by News18, Deepika Padukone had shot nearly 20 days for Kalki 2 even while working on the first part of the blockbuster. Director Nag Ashwin had earlier hinted himself in interviews that some portions featuring the actress were filmed in advance.

On September 18, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit through a dignified note on X. The statement read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects.”

A source close to the production revealed that her decision to walk out was triggered by pay negotiations. Reportedly, Deepika sought a fee hike of over 25%, confident that her character SUM-80, who received immense attention in the first installment, made her role “irreplaceable.” The controversy, however, was not just about the hike. Reports suggest that the turning point was how her management handled the negotiations. “Deepika was fully aware of the strong, performance-driven role planned for her. The claim of date clashes doesn’t hold ground, as schedules were already fixed keeping her availability in mind.”

Was Deepika Padukone's name being removed from Kalki 2898 AD's end credits?

Moreover, the controversy aggravated and garnered more attention when reports surfaced that fans noticed Deepika’s name had been removed from the end credits of the film on the OTT platform. Deepika was one of the three prominent characters in the first film and also featured on the poster of the film along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

As videos and screengrabs of the changed end credits were shared on social media, fans commented in support of Deepika, criticizing makers for being ‘petty and unprofessional’. Incidentally, the end credits roll out on a frame featuring Deepika on screen. The film is now streaming on Netflix and Prime Video, but Deepika's name does not appear in the end credits. A Deepika fan page shared the end credits video on social media and wrote, “The OTT Version of Kalki Part 1 Removes Deepika Padukone’s Name from the Credits.”

While a video on Reddit shows Deepika Padukone's name missing from the credits, a quick check done by WION on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video shows Deepika's name appearing in the end credits. The official X handle of the movie also features the actress's name. Was the missing name a mere glitch or an actual oversight that was later corrected?

Apart from Kalki 2, why was Deepika Padukone dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit?

Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2 comes right after she was also dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, another big-ticket project starring Prabhas. Reports suggest her requests for shorter working hours and a hefty pay cheque didn’t sit well with the director. Adding fuel to the fire, Vanga himself took to social media earlier this year, accusing Deepika of indulging in “dirty PR games” and disrespecting his storytelling.

Deepika Padukone's future projects

Amid the controversies, Deepika Padukone has already shifted her focus to new ventures. The actress recently began shooting for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she recalled the most important lesson SRK taught her during Om Shanti Om: “The people you make a movie with matter far more than its success.” The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat.