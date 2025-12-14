/Yearender 2025: Know all about the legal battle between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

2025 has come to an end, and this year has witnessed several incidents that have gained attention online. Talking particularly about Hollywood, very few controversies have become as big as the legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. At first, it was just a behind-the-scenes talk during a film press tour, but later it escalated to a courtroom drama involving sexual harassment allegations and defamation claims.

How did the conflict start?

It all started with It Ends With Us, which was released in 2024. The film was an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, and reportedly, it earned over $350 million worldwide. The rumours of tensions between director-actor Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively surfaced even before its premiere.

Netizens noticed that the co-stars were not seen together at several promotional events. It was in December last year when the matter escalated as Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment on set. As per reports, the actress also alleged that he and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her public image.

Lawsuits and countersuits

The allegations were strongly denied by Baldoni, and he also filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times, accusing them of defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy. He also stated that the actress used false allegations to take creative control of the film.

The case took over the internet in early 2025, and several high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift, were dragged into the conflict.

The major twist came up in June 2025, when U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit entirely. The judge stated that Baldoni was not able to prove extortion or defamation, and noted that Lively’s statements were largely protected as part of legal complaints and that The New York Times did not act with “actual malice.”

The director-actor was also granted an opportunity to amend some claims, but he chose not to do so. The court officially entered final judgment in October, ending Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively, Reynolds, and others.

What's next

After the closing of Baldoni's countersuit, Lively’s original lawsuit of sexual harassment and retaliation is still going on, and the case is planned to go to trial in March 2026.