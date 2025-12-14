Byun Yo Han gained recognition through the drama Misaeng and since then has been part of acting projects, including Six Flying Dragons, Mr Sunshine, and Uncle Samshik, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the shows you can binge-watch.
Byun Yo Han's acting skills have portrayed intensity, nuance, and the ability to portray complex characters. He has showcased deep immersion and strong on-screen presence, earning him awards like Best Supporting Actor for Hansan: Rising Dragon.
Misaeng tells the story of an employee who fights to get out of the cruel corporate world in which he has become trapped. He only has his wit, diploma, and go game strategies to help him break free.
The romantic show follows the story of Park Myeong Su, a famous webtoon artist, who reveals his past relationship through his webtoon story, leading all his ex-girlfriends to know about others' pasts. Myeong Su's exes of all varieties meet together in one place to reminisce.
The show tells the story of Yi Bang-won, the future king, who feels threatened by his father's most trusted man, and he decides to create conflict and take over the entire nation.
The romantic fantasy film tells the story of a terminally ill surgeon who travels back in time through the use of unique capsules to reunite with his dead lover. He then meets his juvenile self, and they try to prevent her death.
The South Korean drama tells the story of a Korean boy from a poor family who ends up in the United States after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident and returns to his homeland during a historical turning point. Now an officer with the American military, Eugene falls in love with Ae-sin, an aristocrat's daughter, and discovers a dark scheme to colonize the country from which he once fled. Ae-sin tries to figure out if Eugene is a friend as they wonder what the English word "love" means.
The film is set in 1592 and tells the story in which Korea faces the threat of the powerful Japanese navy. As the defending Adm. Yin Sun-sin's forces fall into crisis, they resort to a secret weapon: the dragon-headed ships known as geobukseon. Using them, they hope to turn the tide of the war.
Show, Uncle Samsik, is set in 1960s South Korea, in which it tells the story of two men through their bromance and the obstacles they face during a turbulent time in the country's history.