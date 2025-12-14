The South Korean drama tells the story of a Korean boy from a poor family who ends up in the United States after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident and returns to his homeland during a historical turning point. Now an officer with the American military, Eugene falls in love with Ae-sin, an aristocrat's daughter, and discovers a dark scheme to colonize the country from which he once fled. Ae-sin tries to figure out if Eugene is a friend as they wonder what the English word "love" means.