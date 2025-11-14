/It Ends With Us Feud: Justin Baldoni moves to dismiss Blake Lively's lawsuit

The feuds and lawsuits are never-ending between the It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Their case has grabbed worldwide attention, with several allegations being slapped at each other. In the latest turn of events, Baldoni's lawyers have reportedly moved to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the actress. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Justin Baldoni's lawyers file to dismiss Blake Lively's lawsuit?

According to several reports, Justin Baldoni's legal team has filed a motion for summary judgment seeking to dismiss the actress's sexual harassment lawsuit ahead of the trial set for March next year. Reportedly, the lawyers have stated that Lively's claims should not proceed to trial and described them as a litany of minor grievances.

Moreover, Baldoni's lawyers have argued that only actions Baldoni and his allies took were defensive in nature as they sought their own reputations from Lively's allegations. They stated, "Baldono sought the advice of a crisis-management public relations firm, as any responsible person in his position would do."

All about Blake Lively's lawsuit

Earlier this year, Blake Lively sued her co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to smear her. The lawsuit came after the actress made Baldoni's behaviour public.

Lively, in a lawsuit filed in the federal court, accused Justin Baldoni and his public relations team of orchestrating a sophisticated, multi-tiered plan to undermine her reputation in retaliation for speaking up about sexual misconduct on the set of the film. Baldoni, his film studio, Wayfarer, and the public relations representatives, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, are all named in the lawsuit.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys said she was subjected to “further retaliation and attacks” after she went public with misconduct allegations against Baldoni and his public relations team in a New York Times report.

“Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” she added. “Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activity described in the complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”

The lawsuit reportedly states that Lively had expressed concerns before It Ends With Us filming began regarding Baldoni allegedly improvising “physical intimacy that had not been rehearsed, choreographed, or discussed" with her, with no intimacy coordinator involved.