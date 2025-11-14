/Ariana Grande's scary moment at Wicked's red carpet in Singapore; video goes viral

The second part of the musical fantasy film Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, among others, is just a week away and is already creating buzz for different reasons. Recently, a video from the red carpet of the film's premiere in Singapore has gone viral. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Viral clip of Wicked Singapore premiere

Several videos are going viral in which a crazy fan broke through the red carpet barrier and security line and aggressively grabbed actress Ariana Grande. Her co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately jumped in to help her and shoved the fan away, protectively putting her arms around Grande. Another co-star, Michelle Yeoh, was also seen comforting her in the aftermath. Ariana Grande was visibly shaken by the incident.

Soon after this, netizens took to social media platforms to condemn the fan and praise Cynthia Erivo for quick action. One user wrote, "Not Cynthia having faster reflexes than the security."

Another user wrote, "This is not okay. Why was the security so slow to react? Like, Cynthia was faster than them, trying to get that guy off of her." "That's true friendship! It's heartwarming to see celebrities looking out for each other. Their bond is truly inspiring. "Love to see it!" wrote the third user.

All about Wicked

The American musical fantasy film Wicked is helmed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is adapted from the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. Which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and its 1939 film adaptation.

