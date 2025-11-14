Bigg Boss 19 premiered in August, and the audience has seen several eliminations, fights, and challenging tasks that have sparked debates and discussions on social media. The latest development kept viewers hooked after a sudden challenge left housemates stunned. The promo shared by the makers has since then gone viral.

Promo shared by makers: Amaal-Shehbaz calls out Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss summoned the housemates one by one to the App Room and offered them a choice between some intriguing options and the weekly ration. In the promo video shared by the makers, housemates look excited as they enter the App Room. The promo shows Bigg Boss announcing that, except for one constant, everyone else is nominated for the week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amaal says, 'Bigg Boss khel gaye aap." Shehbaz says, "Matlab sidha sidha unfair khel rahe, saad saaf winner he bana do phir. Aap behan ki kasam keh raha hoon, darwaza khol do abhi bahar nikal raha hoon."

What's the latest happening in Bigg Boss 19?

Recently, in last night's episode, Mridul Tiwari was eliminated from the show, as he received fewer votes from the live audience who went inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. As soon as Bigg Boss announced Mridul to exit the Assembly room, Gaurav Khanna broke down. He later gave his ring before he left the house.

Last week, Salman Khan called out Farhan Bhatt. Salman Khan is telling Farhana using words like 'B-grade log, gandi naali ka keeda, and ‘gawaar’ on national television. He then said that the small screen is very low for her level. TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am too embarrassed."