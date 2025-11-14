In the latest development of Bigg Boss 19, after Gaurav Khanna was made the captain, other contestants Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz have called out the makers of the reality show. Read to know more details.
Bigg Boss 19 premiered in August, and the audience has seen several eliminations, fights, and challenging tasks that have sparked debates and discussions on social media. The latest development kept viewers hooked after a sudden challenge left housemates stunned. The promo shared by the makers has since then gone viral.
Bigg Boss summoned the housemates one by one to the App Room and offered them a choice between some intriguing options and the weekly ration. In the promo video shared by the makers, housemates look excited as they enter the App Room. The promo shows Bigg Boss announcing that, except for one constant, everyone else is nominated for the week.
Amaal says, 'Bigg Boss khel gaye aap." Shehbaz says, "Matlab sidha sidha unfair khel rahe, saad saaf winner he bana do phir. Aap behan ki kasam keh raha hoon, darwaza khol do abhi bahar nikal raha hoon."
Recently, in last night's episode, Mridul Tiwari was eliminated from the show, as he received fewer votes from the live audience who went inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. As soon as Bigg Boss announced Mridul to exit the Assembly room, Gaurav Khanna broke down. He later gave his ring before he left the house.
Last week, Salman Khan called out Farhan Bhatt. Salman Khan is telling Farhana using words like 'B-grade log, gandi naali ka keeda, and ‘gawaar’ on national television. He then said that the small screen is very low for her level. TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am too embarrassed."
He then spoke about contestant Gaurav Khanna, with whom Farhana recently had a fight during the captaincy task, in which the latter used explicit language and demeaned the actor's work on the small screen. Salman Khan stated, "Maine Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai. Meri maa ne dekhe hai...toh mein kehta hoon he is a superstar. Main aapko ek offer deta hun, yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bht chota hai. Open the gates, guys."