Before watching Delhi Crime Season 3- Binge on these 5 gripping crime thriller shows on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

A highly acclaimed show, Delhi Crime, is all set to entertain the audience with its third season. The show premieres on 13th November 2025 on Netflix. The previous two seasons focused on the Nirabhaya Case and the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The two seasons were praised for showcasing a realistic picture of the Delhi police and how it conducted investigations. Before binge-watching the new season, here's a look at other similar crime thrillers.