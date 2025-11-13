Before watching Delhi Crime Season 3- Binge on these 5 gripping crime thriller shows on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Delhi Crime Season 3 is on air. It is one of the most anticipated and thrilling shows of the season. The new season will show Delhi Police tackling a complicated case of human trafficking and flesh trading. It features Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah.
A highly acclaimed show, Delhi Crime, is all set to entertain the audience with its third season. The show premieres on 13th November 2025 on Netflix. The previous two seasons focused on the Nirabhaya Case and the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The two seasons were praised for showcasing a realistic picture of the Delhi police and how it conducted investigations. Before binge-watching the new season, here's a look at other similar crime thrillers.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams' thriller show features Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the lead. The show focuses on Marty, a financial advisor, who is forced to shift from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks along with his family. The story follows their lives when they get entangled with local criminals and are forced to rebuild their lives from scratch amidst frightening danger.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hathiram Chaudhary, a police officer assigned to solve a case of the attempted murder of a popular journalist. The story takes a dramatic turn when the four suspects flee, and Hathiram is forced to dig deeper into the netherworld called Paatal Lok.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Critically acclaimed show stars Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen. Sen plays a devoted wife and mother, whose life gets shattered when her husband is killed. She then embarks on the journey of revenge to protect her kids and discovers her husband's involvement in an illegal drug business, which puts the whole family in danger.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The series stars Tamannah Bhatia as Anuradha, a hacker, who is on a mission to clear her father's name after he is found at a murder scene. The plot twist comes when her father is unable to recall anything about the event, which brings Anuradha to an investigation that uncovers a larger web of corruption, deceit, and secrets.
Where to watch: Netflix
A British crime thriller that centres on Carl, a former intelligence detective, who is crushed with guilt from a past incident that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead. On his return to work, Carl is assigned to a cold case that will consume his life.