/Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! From Darr to Yes Boss - watch these 7 best movies on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

On the birthday of the legendary actress Juhi Chawla, let's take a look back at some of her numerous films, from her breakthrough to romantic comedies and cult-classics.
Juhi Chawla is a talented actress, producer, and entrepreneur who has made a lasting impact in Indian cinema with her prolific career. Born on November 13, 1967, she has been entertaining audiences for decades and has been part of the movies that went on to become cult-classic. To honour her career on her special day, let's recall some of her best works that one should watch:
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
In the movie, Juhi Chawla plays the role of Madhu, a wealthy businessman's daughter who falls in love with Raja, a mechanic played by Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn plays the son of a wealthy family who falls in love with Kajol's character, Kajal, who comes from a middle-class background. How the two couples end up together makes the hilarious and emotional movie.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
One of the most-loved films of Juhi's career. Featuring Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi, the film revolves around Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is madly obsessed with Kiran, (Juhi). However, Rahul goes mad when she gets engaged to Sunil, played by Sunny Deol, who is a navy officer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie marks another exciting collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The movie features Khan in a dual roles of Manu and Bablu, one is a good-mannered boy and the other is a ruthless criminal. Chawla plays the role of Sonia, Bablu's love interest.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic drama focuses on Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who are two enemy TV reporters. But when they learn about a man seeking justice for his daughter, who's been sexually assaulted by a politician, they put aside their rivalry and join forces to support him.
Where to watch: YouTube
This cult classic marked Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan's breakthrough in Bollywood. The rom-com, which is still remembered for its soulful songs, tells the story of Raj and Rashmi, the young couple who cross every hurdle for their love and relationship.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Another hit collaboration of Juhi and Aamir. In the film, Juhi plays Vyjayanti, a girl who elopes from home, while Aamir plays Rahul, a man caring for his deceased sister's children. At the funfair, he meets Vyjayanti and hires her as a babysitter for the children, and both fall in love.
Where to watch: YouTube
This rom-com revolves around Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who is pressured by his boss, Siddharth (Ashish Vidyarthi), to help him win over Seema (Juhi Chawla), but Rahul ends up falling in love with her, leading to a conflict between his career and love life.