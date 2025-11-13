/Hema Malini on Dharmendra's health and tense family condition, says 'Children are sleepless but...'



Veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had been admitted for more than a week. The actor's health plummeted this week, after which he was shifted to a ventilator. However, the actor showed signs of recovery and was responding well to the treatments.

The past few days have been particularly challenging for the Deol family, as his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, were frequently seen visiting him at Breach Candy Hospital during his stay.

Amid all, Hema Malini has talked about the situation, sharing that the veteran actor's health is a great concern for them.

In a chat with Subhash K Jha, as quoted by The Times of India, Hema said that all the children are sleepless. But she's relieved that he's out of the hospital.

“It has not been an easy time for me. Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak, too many responsibilities,'' she says.

''But yes, I am happy he’s back home. We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us,” the politician added.

Sunny Deol calls out paps outside Dharmendra’s home, ‘Don’t you guys have shame?’

On Wed (Nov 13), Sunny lashed out at the paps for constantly gathering outside Dharmendra's home, and for constantly sharing videos.

In the video that has gone viral, the actor can be seen lashing out at the paps as he was about to step into his father's home.

“Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Constantly sharing the videos. Don’t you guys have shame?)” Sunny said.

Dharmendra discharged from hospital, Sunny Deol's team issues statement