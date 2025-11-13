/Sunny Deol calls out paps outside Dharmendra’s home, 'Don’t you guys have shame'

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (Nov 12) after staying in the hospital for several days. During his time in the hospital, the actor's health deteriorated, and he was shifted to a ventilator, but thankfully, he showed recovery and was taken back home.

The entire Deol family is going through a tough time, with family members visiting the actor regularly. Amidst all this, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol lost his cool and lashed out at the paparazzi and media gathered outside the actor's house.

Sunny Deol lashes out at the media and paps outside Dharmedra's house.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sunny Deol's outburst came despite repeated requests for privacy. However, despite that, media and paps continue to gather outside Dharmendra's residence. On Thursday, the actor looked visibly angry as he confronted the photographers standing outside his home.

In the viral video, he can be heard saying, “Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Constantly sharing the videos. Don’t you guys have shame?)”

Dharmendra discharged from hospital, Sunny Deol's team issues statement

On Wednesday (Nov 12), Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. The actor was taken home after his family decided that he would continue his treatment there.

Soon after the actor was discharged, Sunny's team issued a statement in which they requested privacy and urged the public and media to refrain from any further speculation.

"Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery me. We kindly

requat hoest the media and the public torefrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," the statement reads.