The Deol trio, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby, have worked together in several blockbuster films. The trio's off-screen camaraderie reflects well on-screen, making for some memorable hit films.
Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny, and Bobby are all stars in their own right. The trio have given the audience several blockbuster movies. The three have also featured in several movies together. Here, take a look.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An emotional family drama that revolves around the family head, named Baldev Singh, a former boxer, who is emotionally shattered due to unfulfilled dreams. To restore his reputation and honour, Baldev coaches his two sons, Angad and Karan, played by Sunny and Bobby Deol, to become champion boxers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar
The movie is a comedy-action family drama that focuses on a NRI man named Paramvir Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who lives in Canada, has been separated from his father, Dharam Singh, played by Dharmendra, and his younger brother, Gajodhar, played by Bobby Deol. As Paramvir comes to India to reunite with his separated father and younger brother, he finds out that they are clever con men.
Where to watch: YouTube
The sequel of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise centres on Dharam and Gajodhar, a father-son duo, who travel to London to con a rich NRI, Yograj Khanna. They both decide for Gajodhar to marry Khanna's daughter named Suman, which will help them to steal their fortune. The duo face a hurdle when they realise their family member, Paramveer, is Khanna's manager and is honest to hisduties and has no idea about his family's scam.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie tells the story of brothers Puran and Kala, played by Sunny and Bobby, who get their hands on an ancient Ayurvedic potion, which is a great remedy that cures all illnesses. Chaos starts after Kala falls in love with Chikoo, played by Kriti Kharbanda, who is a pretty Gujarati girl.