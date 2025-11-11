LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Must-watch movies of the Deol Trio- Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Must-watch movies of the Deol Trio- Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 17:09 IST

The Deol trio, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby, have worked together in several blockbuster films. The trio's off-screen camaraderie reflects well on-screen, making for some memorable hit films. 

Must-watch movies of Deol Trio
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Must-watch movies of Deol Trio

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny, and Bobby are all stars in their own right. The trio have given the audience several blockbuster movies. The three have also featured in several movies together. Here, take a look.

Apne
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Apne

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

An emotional family drama that revolves around the family head, named Baldev Singh, a former boxer, who is emotionally shattered due to unfulfilled dreams. To restore his reputation and honour, Baldev coaches his two sons, Angad and Karan, played by Sunny and Bobby Deol, to become champion boxers.

Yamla Pagla Deewana
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar

The movie is a comedy-action family drama that focuses on a NRI man named Paramvir Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who lives in Canada, has been separated from his father, Dharam Singh, played by Dharmendra, and his younger brother, Gajodhar, played by Bobby Deol. As Paramvir comes to India to reunite with his separated father and younger brother, he finds out that they are clever con men.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Where to watch: YouTube

The sequel of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise centres on Dharam and Gajodhar, a father-son duo, who travel to London to con a rich NRI, Yograj Khanna. They both decide for Gajodhar to marry Khanna's daughter named Suman, which will help them to steal their fortune. The duo face a hurdle when they realise their family member, Paramveer, is Khanna's manager and is honest to hisduties and has no idea about his family's scam.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Where to watch: ZEE5

The movie tells the story of brothers Puran and Kala, played by Sunny and Bobby, who get their hands on an ancient Ayurvedic potion, which is a great remedy that cures all illnesses. Chaos starts after Kala falls in love with Chikoo, played by Kriti Kharbanda, who is a pretty Gujarati girl.

Trending Photo

World Pneumonia Day 2025: From Dilip Kumar to John Wayne- Popular faces who battled the disease
6

World Pneumonia Day 2025: From Dilip Kumar to John Wayne- Popular faces who battled the disease

Stranger Things 5: Meet the new faces joining the Hawkins cast
6

Stranger Things 5: Meet the new faces joining the Hawkins cast

Global corruption rankings 2024: 10 countries leading the list for wrong reasons
10

Global corruption rankings 2024: 10 countries leading the list for wrong reasons

BTS members net worth 2025: Who is the richest K-Pop sensation among them?
8

BTS members net worth 2025: Who is the richest K-Pop sensation among them?

Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Must-watch movies of the Deol Trio- Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more
5

Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Must-watch movies of the Deol Trio- Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more