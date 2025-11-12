/'He is doing fine': Dharmendra's cousin, filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa visits the actor post-discharge

Fans took a sigh of relief after learning that veteran actor Dharmendra has recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted for breathlessness earlier this week. Reportedly, the 89-year-old Bollywood legend was briefly on ventilator support. He returned home on Wednesday morning and will continue to recover further under medical supervision at his residence.

Guddu Dhanoa on Dharmendra's health

Shortly after his discharge, Dharmendra's cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa visited the actor at his Juhu residence. While leaving the house, he briefly spoke to the media and said, "He is doing fine. I can’t say anything further; I don’t know much about it."

Dharmendra's treatment continues at home

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed Dharmendra's discharge, "Respected Mr. Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7:30 am, and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home."

Sunny Deol’s team also issued a message requesting privacy, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. Please respect him because he loves you."

Several Bollywood stars paid a visit to Dharmendra

Besides his family, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, many other Bollywood celebrities visited the actor at the hospital, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Aamir Khan.

Rumours about his health

Amid Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, several rumours about his health and demise circulated widely on social media, forcing family members, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, to strongly refute the claims and urge the public to avoid spreading misinformation.