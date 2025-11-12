/Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer Vadh 2 to premiere at IFFI 2025

After the success and wide audience acclaim of Vadh, its sequel Vadh 2 - written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu - is set to make its grand premiere at the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa under its Gala Premiere segment. The gripping drama, starring powerhouse performers Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, delves into a new story with new characters and dilemmas while retaining the emotional intensity that defined Vadh.

Interestingly, Vadh was screened at IFFI Goa in 2023, where the makers officially announced Vadh 2. Now, with Vadh 2 premiering at IFFI Goa this year, the journey comes full circle, marking a fitting return to where the next chapter first began.

Sharing their excitement, both Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta took to their social media handles to post a heartfelt video expressing gratitude and anticipation.

“Bahut khushi ho rahi hai - Vadh 2 ka Gala Premiere hoga 56th IFFI mein! Thank you sabko for all the love!#Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026@neena_gupta @jas.sandhu12 #LuvRanjan @gargankur82@luv_films”

“Honoured and excited as Vadh 2 makes it to the Gala Premiere at 56th IFFI Goa! A big thank you to everyone who believed in our film! #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 @imsanjaimishra @neena_gupta @jas.sandhu12 #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @luv_films”

Vadh 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to its predecessor with a new story, carrying forward its essence while exploring new characters, emotions, and situations in a fresh narrative. The film retains the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made Vadh a standout in Indian cinema.

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.