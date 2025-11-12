Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Amid growing concerns over his health, fans received the relieving news on Wednesday (Nov 12) that the actor had been discharged from the hospital.

Legendary actor Dharmendra was under medical surveillance, and amid all, false news of his death spread, but it was dismissed by his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini. They confirmed that he's stable and recovering.

Dharmerndra discharged from hospital, family issues statement

Dharmendra, who had been admitted to the hospital on November 10, returned home today as his family decided that he would continue his treatment there

In the official statement shared, the family has requested privacy and had urged public and media to refrain from any further speculation.

"Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery me. We kindly requat hoest the media and the public torefrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," the statement reads.

The news of discharged comes after several videos were shared on social media showing an ambulance leaving hospital and arriving at Dharmendra’s residence in Juhu.

As per PTI, the legendary actor was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am.

‘’He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

