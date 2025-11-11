/Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt visit actor Dharmendra in hospital

Actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt paid a visit to ailing actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor’s visit comes a day after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the legendary actor who is admitted at the hospital since Monday morning.

Aamir Khan, Gauri visit Dharmendra

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Aamir and Gauri were seen leaving the Breach Candy Hospital after paying a visit to the legendary star. Aamir was seen dressed in a simple white kurta and looked sombre. His girlfriend, Gauri, who was seated next to him in the car, covered her face to protect herself from the camera flashes. The media-shy Gauri also looked sombre as they left the hospital in a black car.

Throughout Tuesday, Dharmendra’s family was by his side at the hospital. His children, Sunny, Bobby, Esha Deol, along with nephew Abhay Deol were seen visiting the hospital. His wife, veteran actress Hema Malini, was also seen visiting the 89-year-old actor.

Esha’s ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, was also spotted visiting his former father-in-law, Dharmendra. Sunny’s sons, Rajveer and Karan Deol, also visited their grandfather during the day. None of the members of the family spoke to the press, having requested for privacy via their team. Bobby looked stressed as he left the hospital covering his eyes from the camera flashes.

Dharmendra’s family slams rumours of his death

On Tuesday morning, rumours of Dharmendra’s death spread online. However, his family soon took to social media to hit back at these rumours and confirm that he was alive. They confirmed that the veteran actor was responding to treatment and was stable during his hospitalisation.