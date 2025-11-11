/Throwback: Did you know Dharmendra shot real bullet past Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Sholay?

One of the cult classics of Bollywood, Sholay, which was released in cinemas in 1975, is still loved by many. The film had even celebrated its 50th anniversary on August 15 this year. With intense scenes, there has also been fun among the cast while filming. In this iconic film, one of many unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories is the one in which Amitabh Bachchan revealed himself. Let's delve into knowing it in detail.

Did Dharmendra really fire a real bullet at Big B?

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan recalled that during the filming of the climax scene, in a moment of frustration, Dharmendra had accidentally pulled the trigger of a real gun, which was loaded with bullets.

Big B explained that during the shoot of the climax scene, he was positioned on a hill while Dharmendra was standing below. Amitabh Bachchan stated, "He did it once and was unable to pick up the bullets; he did it again and failed again."

He further said, "Dharam Ji got very irritated. I don't know what he did, but he put the cartridge in the gun, and they were real bullets. He was so irritated about not getting the right shot that he fired again. I heard a 'whoosh' sound as the bullet went past my ear. He had fired a real bullet. Main bach gaya."

Sholay: plot, cast, and more

The epic action-adventure film is helmed by Ramesh Sippy and tells the story of Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit, who has spread havoc in the village of Ramgarh.

The film features an ensemble cast of Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Viju Khote, Arvind Joshi, Raj Kishore, Asrani, Gita Siddharth, Helen, Leela Mishra, Mac Mohan, and Keshto Mukherjee, among others.