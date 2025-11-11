/Dharmendra: Bollywood veteran actor's net worth, iconic movies, and upcoming projects

Even at the age of 89, he has not stopped charming his audience. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda. It is set to hit the theatre on 25 December 2025. Earlier, director Anil Sharma also revealed that the sequel to 2007's Apne is under development, starring Dharmendra with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

