/Dharmendra: Bollywood veteran actor's net worth, iconic movies, and upcoming projects

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to health concerns, and his wife Hema Malini has confirmed that the 89-year-old actor is "responding to the treatment and recovering." Often called the “He-Man of Hindi Cinema,” he has created a legacy with over 300 films in six decades. Let's take a look at Dharmendra's net worth, iconic movies, and upcoming projects.
According to the Times of India, Dharmendra's net worth as of 2025 is estimated at between ₹335 crore and ₹450 crore. Among his most expensive possessions, the 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala holds the top position. Reportedly, it is valued at around ₹100 crore, and includes a pool, gym, organic gardens, and an aqua-therapy zone.
Alongside this farmhouse, Dharmendra reportedly also owns real estate worth ₹17 crore in Maharashtra, as well as agricultural and non-agricultural land worth around ₹88 lakh and ₹52 lakh, respectively. Several reports suggest that the combined wealth of the Deol family is over ₹1,000 crore. But do know, for his debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1940), he was only paid ₹51? His journey is an inspiration for many.
With over 300 films, he has written a history. From romance to comedy and action, fans love him in every genre. Some of his iconic movies are Chupke Chupke (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Anupama (1966), and Pratigya (1975).
Dharmendra has two successful ventures in hospitality: Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man Restaurant (on the Karnal Highway). Both these eateries are very popular nationwide and are known for their on-screen persona, rustic charm, and fan nostalgia. Reportedly, he also has plans to start a 30-cottage luxury resort in Lonavala. Coming to his love for cars, owns a vintage Fiat, a Mercedes-Benz SL500 (₹98 lakh), and a Range Rover Evoque (₹85 lakh).
Even at the age of 89, he has not stopped charming his audience. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda. It is set to hit the theatre on 25 December 2025. Earlier, director Anil Sharma also revealed that the sequel to 2007's Apne is under development, starring Dharmendra with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.