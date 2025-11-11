/'I am not the kind of man....'Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini?

Dharmendra is currently admitted to the South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On Nov 10, it was reported that the actor's health deterioted and he was put on ventilator support.
Dharmendra, the He-Man, and Hema Malini, the Dream Girl, the two veteran actors had one of the most talked-about love stories that received both love and hatred. Decades have passed, but time and again, their love story has become a topic of discussion. It has been said that the two actors even converted to Islam to tie the knot, as Dharmendra never divorced his first wife, Prakash Kaur.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of the most popular and legendary couples of Indian cinema. More than their prolific work, their love story is even more iconic. Dharmendra married Hema when he was already married to Prakash Kaur, and if he wanted to marry Malini, then he had to divorce his first wife to tie the knot with the actress, as per the Hindu Marriage Law. Surprisingly, the actor has never divorced his first wife, even till now. So how did he marry Hema Malini. Has he changed his religion? Let's find out.
It has been said that Dharmendra, who is Punjabi, and Hema, a Tamil Hindu, had converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini. If reports are to be believed, they had Nikah to formalize their union. And later, they had tied the knot in a traditional Iyengar ceremony
As per Hema Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’ written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the chatter that started back then was that the two star have changed their religion and converted to Islam, changing their names to Dilawar and Ayesha Bi to perform Nikah.
The rumours never left Dharmendra and Hema, and they again become the topic of discussion when he was contesting for Lok Sabha elections in 2004. In a surprise to everyone, in the nomination filed, he had mentioned Prakash Kaur has his wife with no mention of Hema.
“This is extremely personal between us. And we will sort it out between ourselves. Nobody else should bother about this,” Malini said when she was question back then.
Defending himself, Dharmendra has always denied the reports. In 2004, speaking to Outlook, the actor said that he is not the kind of man who will change his religion.
“This allegation is totally incorrect. I am not the kind of man who will change his religion to suit his interests.”
Despite marrying Hema and being in an open relationship with her for decades, Dharmendra never divorced his first wife Prakash Kaur and continues to be married to her till date.
In October, Bobby Deol told ABP that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur live together at their Khandala farmhouse.
He said, "They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together. They love being there."
Dharmendra and Prakash, who married in 1954, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year in July.