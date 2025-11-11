/'I am not the kind of man....'Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini?

It has been said that Dharmendra, who is Punjabi, and Hema, a Tamil Hindu, had converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini. If reports are to be believed, they had Nikah to formalize their union. And later, they had tied the knot in a traditional Iyengar ceremony

As per Hema Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’ written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the chatter that started back then was that the two star have changed their religion and converted to Islam, changing their names to Dilawar and Ayesha Bi to perform Nikah.