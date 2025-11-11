Legendary Hindi film actor Dharmendra is still recovering. After rumours started circulating that the actor had died, his wife, Hema Malini and daughter, Esha Deol, confirmed that the iconic actor is still recovering, as they urged people not to spread false news.

The actor was hospitalised last week for a routine health check-up. However, he was again taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. According to reports, on Monday (Nov 10), his health started deteriorating, and it was shared that the actor was put on ventilator support.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol dismisses Dharmendra's death rumours: 'My father is recovering'

On Tuesday morning (Nov 11), reports started circulating that the actor had passed away. However, what fueled the rumours were the tribute posts by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. Their posts on X were later taken down.



Dismissing the claims, Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, lashed out at the false reports, saying the actor was responding to treatment.

In a statement, Esha wrote,''The media seems to be in overdrive. And spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give out family privacy. Thankyou for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol.

After Esha dismissed the news of her father, veteran actor and Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, lashed out at the media for spreading the false news.

Taking to her X handle, the actor-turned-politician wrote that the actor is responding to treatment and is recovering.

‘’How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,'' Malini wrote.