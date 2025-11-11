/Dharmendra hospitalized: SRK, Salman and other Bollywood stars visit the veteran actor at Mumbai hospital

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra's health is sparking concerns not only among fans but also among fellow celebrities. The 89-year-old actor was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

According to reports, recently his health started deteriorating, and it was also suggested that the actor was put on ventilator support. However, after several rumours started circulating on social media, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement saying, "Dharamji is still in the hospital. Doctors have not advised him to go home. His condition is improving. He is being monitored and is not on a ventilator."

Several actors visited Dharmendra in the hospital

Not so long after news of his deteriorating health surfaced, several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving at the hospital to check on him and support the Deol family.

On Monday, Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with their families, were seen at the hospital. Actor's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol also came to check on his health. Just a few hours later, Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel arrived at the hospital.

The police have increased vigilance since then, and barricades have been placed outside Dharmendra’s residence to handle the growing crowd.

Fans across the nation pray for his recovery

His fans across the country are worried about his health and are holding prayer ceremonies for Dharmendra. Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema also extended wishes for his recovery, “I pray that Dharmendra recovers soon and returns to his family. He is one of the greatest artists in the world.”

Dharmendra: A legendary actor

Hailing from Punjab, Dharmendra was born in 1935. In his six-decade-long career, the actor has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s iconic performances in films like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and so on.