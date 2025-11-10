/The Bengal Files OTT release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial political thriller

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is all set to release on OTT after impressing fans for over two months in the theatres. With its release on September 5, 2025, in cinemas, the political thriller gathered a lot of attention, sparking debates and bans.

OTT release date

Though the film was not released in Kolkata due to sensitive political content, fans from other parts of the country were impressed with the film. The Bengal Files will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025, and the OTT giant announced its premiere by saying, "The story that demands attention. Get ready to witness the boldest chapter of Bengal. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5." It will be available in multiple languages with subtitles.

About The Bengal Files

This film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who also created The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The plot of the movie revolves around the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, one of the darkest yet often-neglected chapters in the country's history.

Fans will witness painful moments, including communal tensions before partition and mass displacement in the film.

Cast and Box Office

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Sourav Das, and Madalsa Sharma.

However, even after the social media buzz, the film got mixed reviews and ended its worldwide theatrical run at around ₹26.36 crore.