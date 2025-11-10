/Tamil actor Abhinay, best known for Thulluvadho Ilamai, dies at 44

Actor Abhinay Kinger, who has appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films, has bid adieu to the world at the age of 44. The actor who gained recognition after his performance in the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai breathed his last on Monday and had reportedly been battling serious health issues for quite some time. Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues.

What was the exact cause of death of Abhinay?

According to reports, the main reason behind his death was the long battle with liver disease. His health had deteriorated for a long time, and in recent years, his condition had become very critical. Moreover, as per reports, due to his illness, the actor was also facing financial difficulties. He had also made a public appeal for financial assistance for his treatment.

Before his death, Abhinay had announced his critical condition in a video message, stating, "I don't know if I'll live much longer. Doctors have said I only have a year and a half left." Reportedly, his body has been kept at his home in Chennai. Representatives of the Nadigar Sanga have reportedly been entrusted with arranging his funeral, as his relatives are not present.

Condolences pour in from colleagues and fans

Soon after the news floated around social media, many, including fans and colleagues from the industry, mourned the demise of the actor. Actor Kayal Devaraj took to his X profile and wrote, #RIPAbhinay, November 10. Actor Abhinay, best known for his performance in #ThulluvadhoIlamai, passes away at the age of 44."

Netizens too took to social media platforms to pay their tribute. One user wrote, "Rest in peace." Another user wrote, "Rest in peace, bro."

All about Abhinay

Abhinay made his acting debut alongside Dhanush and Sherin in Kasthuri Raja's coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002). The film's success prompted Abhinay to continue to appear in lead roles, and he notably featured in Junction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004), and Pon Megalai (2005) as the protagonist.