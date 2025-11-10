/Who is HyunA? K-Pop singer collapses mid-concert in Macau; here’s what we know so far

South Korean singer, songwriter and rapper and model HyunA is in the news. Not for her music but because she fainted recently mid-performance in Macau. According to media reports, the singer collapsed on stage and fell on the floor, and the show had to be halted immediately. The singer later took to Instagram and apologised to her fans. The incident occurred on Sunday while she was performing "Bubble Pop" at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival.

What happened to HyunA at Waterbomb 2025 Macua

As per reports and various videos that are doing rounds of social media, the singer was on stage performing at the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival. The videos show her fainted and falling to the ground, as dancer rush to help her out. A security guard comes soon after and carried her offstage. The show was halted immediately. The collapse occurred during her performance of Bubble Pop!

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans express concern

As her video from the show was circulated on social media, the singers’ fans expressed concern over her health. A fan said, "Should ensure health first." A comment read, "Maybe it’s the heat, and I hope that she's okay!"

"That's not a safe way to carry out a person who needs medical attention. Should use a stretcher for safety reasons, he could also slip and fall in his haste," a comment read.

While the exact cause of her fainting is not known yet, there have been speculations that she may have collapsed due to extreme weight loss. As per reports, HyunA recently shared that she lost 10 kilograms in one month. She revealed this after rumours of weight gain post-marriage.

HyunA shares a post on Instagram

Later, after recovering, the singer took to Instagram to apologise to her fans and said she will "try to develop more stamina and work hard consistently."

“I’m really sorry. It was a short break between performances, but I wanted to show you my best. I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional,” the singer added.

She apologised and added, “I’ll try to build my strength and keep working hard. It would be great if everything went the way I want, but I’ll try. I want to thank you for loving and supporting me from when I was so young until now.”

Who is HyunA?

The singer, whose original name is Kim Hyun-ah is a popular K-pop singer. She made her debut in music as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls back in 2007. She later left the band and joined 4Minute, which debuted in June 2009.

The next year, HyunA started her solo career with the debut single Change. Her first extended play was Bubble Pop, followed by her second extended play, Melting. Her other extended plays include A Talk, A+, A'wesome, and I'm Not Cool, among others. The singer is married to Yong Jun-hyung, who is a singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in October 2024.