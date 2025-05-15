Published: May 15, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 13:34 IST

Story highlights Kpop artist Hyuna recently admitted to major changes her body has gone through and how her marriage with singer-songwriter with Yong Jun-hyung sparked controversy.

Show Full Article

Popular K-pop idol Hyuna, best known for her bold and edgy appearance had recently appeared as a guest on a show and spoke candidly about her life, the major changes her body faced and her marriage which sparked controversy.

In the YouTube show Yongtaro, when Hyuna was asked about her physical appearance, she replied, My mom said, 'How about trying to live with a clean body just once? You've tried everything you wanted to do. So, I started to remove them. I had a lot of tattoos all over my body. It takes a lot of time to remove them...It's so painful!"





However, just days before her comeback, she went on a diet again and fainted, which is why she couldn’t perform at Music Bank last Friday.… The reason for Hyuna’s weight gain was due to health issues that required her to gain weight and because she is happy too after married 🤭.However, just days before her comeback, she went on a diet again and fainted, which is why she couldn’t perform at Music Bank last Friday.… pic.twitter.com/HYlhTAoglX

When the singer was asked about her life post-marriage with Yong Jun-hyung, "I used to suffer from insomnia. Now I sleep well. Just being in the same space gives me a great sense of stability." Hyuna tied the knot with Yoon Jun-hyung on October 11, 2024.

For the unversed, Yong Jun-hyung is a singer and actor, who gained recognition after being part of the South Korean boy band Highlight. He departed from the group in 2019 after getting caught up in a scandal, where he admitted to having watched a video of singer Jung Joon-young being inappropriate with a woman, which was filmed, but shared without consent.

Hyuna rose to fame after she made her debut with the girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 and then later joined another group named 4Minute. In 2010, she began her solo career with the single Change and then went on to release popular tracks including Bubble Pop, Ice Cream, Red, Roll Deep, A Talk, and Flower Shower among others. She was also part of Psy's hit track Gangnam Style.

Apart from her singing career, Hyuna has also been part of several television shows including Show! Music Core, Invincible Youth, Dancing With Stars, Birth of a Family 2, Hyuna's Free Month, and The Triple H Detective Agency among others.