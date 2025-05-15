Ek Tha Tiger to Dil Dhadakne Do: 8 Bollywood films shot at scenic locations of Turkey before Indo-Pak conflict

With boycott calls for Turkey rising each day in India, shooting in picturesque country now remains uncertain. In the past several Bollywood movies were shot at the country's historical sites. Here are the 8 films which were filmed in the country.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Romantic-comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's hit track 'Tu Jaane Na' was shot Denizli – The "white heaven" Aegean district of Pamukkale in Turkey. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 2009 film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Mission Istanbul Mission Istanbul was filmed in Istanbul, Turkey, specifically at the Hagia Sophia. The 2008 film was directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starred Vivek Oberoi, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Shriya Saran, Nikitin Dheer in key roles.

Race 2 Race 2's soothing track 'Be Intehaan' was filmed at the remains Of The Large Public Roman Bath, Perge. While John Abraham's palace was shot at Mardan Palace, Antalya. The 2013 film was helmed by Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla and also featured Anil Kapoor, Ameesha Patel and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Dil Dhadakne Do The filming of Dil Dhadakne Do was filmed in various locations in Turkey, including Istanbul, Antalya and Cappadocia. Additionally, the song 'Phir Bhi Ye Zindagi' was shot in Cappadocia, showcasing the hot air balloons. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Chopra among others.

Guru Guru was partially filmed in Turkey and specific locations of Istanbul include Nuruosmaniye Mosque and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque. Istanbul was used to portray international settings in the film, which showcased Guru's rise as a businessman. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the 2007 movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and R Madhavan among others.

Ek Tha Tiger Various locations throughout the film was showcased which included, Maiden's Tower for the introductory scenes of Istanbul, Mardin Zinciriye Medresesi Mardan Palace in Antalya for the scene of the UN Foreign ministers meet. The 2012 action movie starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in lead roles and was helmed by Kabir Khan.

Baby The 2015 film Baby starring Akshay Kumar in lead role was shot in several locations, including Istanbul, Turkey. Specifically, parts of the film were shot in Beyoğlu and Beykoz Kundura Film Plateau in Istanbul. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the spy thriller also features Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Anupam Kher among others.

Game The 2011 film Game starring Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan in key roles was partially filmed in Istanbul, Turkey. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the thriller also starred Anupam Kher, Sikandar Kher, Shahana Goswami and Boman Irani in among others.

