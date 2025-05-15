Published: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST

Story highlights The issue began after Maddock Films cancelled the film's theatrical release due to tensions between India and Pakistan, and opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Following which, PVR Inox knocked on the doors of the court for the breach of contract.

Show Full Article

In a major turn of events, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf will finally release in theatres. The new announcement comes after a legal face-off between PVR Inox and production house Maddock Films.

The issue began after Maddock Films cancelled the film's theatrical release due to tensions between India and Pakistan, and opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Following this, PVR Inox knocked on the doors of the court for the breach of contract. The film will release on May 23.

Following this, PVR Inox knocked on the doors of the court for the breach of contract, seeking Rs 60 crore in damages and a request to hold the movie's OTT release. However, now the issue has been resolved between Maddock and PVR Inox.

As of now, there is no official announcement made. However, as per Pinkvilla, an inside source has confirmed that the movie will now release in theatres.

“The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

Earlier, the movie was set to release on OTT as per the standard digital release window of eight weeks post-theatrical release. However, now, the movie will release early on digital platforms.

''While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive.”

On May 8, just a day before Bhool Chuk Maaf's release, Maddock Films shared a statement on Instagram revealing that they have decided to release the movie on an OTT platform because of tensions between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor.

The statement read, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16--only on Prime Video, worldwide. ''