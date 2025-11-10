/Diljit Dosanjh faces new Khalistani threats ahead of his AURA Tour show in Auckland; what’s the controversy?

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been reportedly targeted again by Khalistani extremists. Ahead of his upcoming concert in Auckland, New Zealand, he has received fresh threats, but he continues his AURA World Tour without fear or disruption.

As per an India Today report, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during Dosanjh’s last Perth concert, and now similar warnings have been issued for his Auckland show scheduled at Spark Arena. Reportedly, the threats are from US-based extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani organisation. The singer has been targeted by him in the past as well.

How it all started

The controversy began when Diljit went to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. In the promo of the show, the singer was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet out of respect. This act triggered outrage among Khalistani extremists, and SFJ claimed it was an "insult to every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide."

Pannun had released a video warning to disrupt Diljit's Australia and New Zealand tour, and claimed that over 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed due to violence sparked by Amitabh Bachchan's lyrics to "Khoon Ka Badla Khoon."

Diljit's indirect reply

Despite the threats, the singer remains unfazed, and earlier (November 1), he had indirectly clarified that his appearance on KBC was not to promote any of his work but to raise support for Punjab flood relief efforts. "Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan (I didn’t go for the promotion of any film, nor for the promotion of any song. I went for the Punjab floods… so that the matter could be addressed at the national level and people could donate)," Diljit wrote in his Instagram stories.

Several videos from the singer's recent shows are going viral, and fans are praising his full-energy performance and positive spirit. He had also addressed the issue indirectly at a Brisbane show, saying, “Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one… There is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

Rising support for Diljit and his next stop

Diljit has gained overwhelming support from his fans as well as celebrities, and amid the threats, he has maintained his composure, continuing to focus on his performances. After his Adelaide concert, he showed gratitude to his fans for their love and support. His next stop is Auckland’s Spark Arena, where he will perform on November 13, 2025, as part of his AURA 2025 world tour.