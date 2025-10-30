/Diljit Dosanjh called 'Uber driver' in Australia, here’s how he calmly reacted to racist remarks

Diljit Dosanjh has been one of the singers who never shies away from calling out the wrong, and recently, he called out the racism that he had faced.

Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer who needs no introduction, is currently busy with his worldwide tour for the album AURA, and his recent stop was Sydney, Australia. However, the country is home to many Indians.

Diljit Dosanjh on racist remarks

Ahead of performing in the jam-packed venue, Dosanjh shared a glimpse of his live shows as he talked about the racist remarks that were made to him.

In the video shared on YouTube, Dosanjh spoke about the racism he faced and how some even called him a cab driver.

Saying that the news of his arrival in Australia had received a racist reaction, with a few netizens commenting on the post and calling him an Uber driver. Some people also commented that the new 7-11 employee had landed.

"Some agencies reported when I landed in Australia. Someone sent me the comments people were making. People said things like, the new Uber driver is here, or the new 7-11 employee has landed. I’ve seen a lot of these racist comments, but I think the world should be one and there should be no borders," he said.

Further, the Chamkila actor said that he don't mind being compared to a cab or truck driver.

"I don’t mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers cease to exist, you won’t get bread for your home. I’m not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even the ones who say things like that about me," the Punjabi singer added.

Diljit’s sold-out concert

Scripting history, the ‘’Ik Khudi'' singer became the first Indian artist to perform in a sold-out stadium show in Sydney, Australia.