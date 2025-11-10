/Bigg Boss 19: Fans call Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's double eviction ‘scripted’ and ‘unfair’

Bigg Boss 19 has taken an unexpected turn, and fans are shocked. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates bid farewell not just to one but to two contestants. When the host Salman Khan announced a double eviction, both contestants as well as viewers couldn't believe it.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj and Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri were evicted from the show, and the decision was taken by captain Pranit More. He chose to save Ashnoor Kaur from the danger zone, leaving fans unhappy.

Emotional moment inside Bigg Boss 19 house

The shocking eviction came after Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur were declared safe in the nominations. As Pranit couldn't use his power as a house captain last week due to health issues, he was given another chance this time, and he made the decision in favour of Ashnoor, leading to Abhishek and Neelam's eviction.

After the announcement was made, Ashnoor couldn't hold her tears as she shared a close bond with Abhishek. He tried to console the actress, saying, "So what if I didn’t win the trophy? I won hearts. You bring the trophy home." Tanya Mittal also became emotional for Neelam and jokingly hugged her, saying, "Bahar jaake tujhe block karne wali hu."

Later, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik told Pranit that they think Abhishek deserved to stay. Now, after the double eviction, the top ten contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.

Fans' reactions

Not long after the episode aired, fans flooded social media with comments like “unfair,” “manipulation,” and “scripted.” One fan wrote on X, "Others played games; Abhishek lived truth. History will remember: This wasn’t Bigg Boss 19, it was the Abhishek Bajaj season."

Another user said, "This honestly feels like the end of the show for me. He gave everything effort, passion, entertainment. How could he be eliminated before Kunika, Malti or Shehbaaz?"

Neelam's supporters were also unhappy saying her exit was “undeserved” and “heartbreaking.”