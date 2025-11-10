OTT Releases this week (10-16 Nov 2025): Delhi Crime, Jurassic World Rebirth- Watch new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar and more

The new week of November 2025 is here. The week is filled with numerous thrilling and goosebump-inducing movies and web shows, which will set your excitement at its peak. Let's check the list and see what's brewing with all the OTT platforms.
All the OTT platforms are loaded with an incredible combination of tremendous movies and web shows, like Shefali and Huma's Delhi Crime and Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett's Jurassic World Rebirth. Surely the upcoming week will leave its lasting impact on the audience as it will serve a bundle of thrilling yet suspenseful new releases that you must binge-watch. Here you can check the compiled list of OTT releases coming this week from 10th to 16th November, that you absolutely cannot afford to miss.
Bollywood is upgrading its game by providing a variety of new releases, including movies and web shows. The lineup offers a blend of thrill and drama, with exciting and unexpected plot twists in the storylines, which will entertain fans and pique their curiosity.
Release Date: 13 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The Emmy-winning web show, Delhi Crime Season 3, is in the lineup. Besides bringing more turns and twists to the storyline, it is also coming forward with new faces like Huma Qureshi as Badi Didi. The story revolves around DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she and her team investigate horrific incidents that lead them to a missing child case that spirals into a cross-border trafficking network.
The list of Hollywood releases is quite long, and the storyline of the upcoming movies and web shows will hold onto your soul and mind.
Release Date: 14 November
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
The movie tells the story of the dinosaur world, which focuses on the character named Zora Bennett, who leads a team of skilled operatives to safeguard the genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind.
Release Date: 12 November
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The action comedy movie revolves around two dads named Brian and Jeff, both charming, handsome, but stay-at-home dads. The story turns upside down when they both get drawn into a chaotic fight for survival, after their sons' playdate turned into a serious topic.
Release Date: 10 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The story centres on a live-action and puppet-based educational variety show that includes animated segments. It is about giving learnings to the young children to make them identify, understand, and work through their emotions and heartbreaks. using kindness and compassion to solve problems.
Release Date: 14 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The final season of the show revolves around a world where Josh and his friends have achieved success in their mission to save the world. But the story takes a U-turn when time travel has created a new, slightly altered reality.
OTT platforms are lining up with some amazing K-Dramas, which feature a mix of thrilling and dramatic storylines, exciting and unexpected plot twists.
Release Date: 10 November
Streaming Platform: Viki
A story focuses on three female friends, one of whom is Jo Na-Jeong, who is a successful TV home shopping host but struggles after being a full-time housewife and mother. Second is Ku Ju-Young, a planning manager at an art centre, seemingly living a perfect life while struggling with infertility. Third is Lee Il-Li, a single deputy editor-in-chief at a fashion magazine, dreaming of marriage while focused on her career.
Release Date: 12 November
Streaming Platform: Netflix
The romantic drama revolves around a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get herself a job and stabilise her life. The plot twist comes when she accidentally kisses her handsome team leader, sparking a romance between them.
OTT platforms are set to showcase their upcoming movies and shows, from heartwarming dramas to edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Check out the latest regional OTT releases this week.
Release Date: 14 November
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
This Malayalam movie is a horror comedy that centres around a reluctant police Sub-Inspector named Vishnu. He is forced to shift his police station to a government inspection bungalow, which is rumoured to be haunted and is located in the remote village of Aravangad.