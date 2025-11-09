/Actor Mike Smith, best known for Trailer Park, charged with sexual assault

Canadian actor Mike Smith, best known for the portrayal of Bubbles, is now grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, Smith has been charged with sexual assault. But what led to him being accused of a crime? Read to know more details about the case.

Why has Mike Smith been accused of sexual assault?

According to a report by TMX, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Smith was charged in Halifax earlier this month in relation to an alleged 2017 incident. Trailer Park Boys Inc. released a statement which confirmed Smith has stepped away from his role as managing director.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, the statement read, "We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously. We recognise how difficult an allegation of his nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."

Who is Mike Smith?

Mike Smith is a Canadian actor, screenwriter, comedian, and musician as well. He was the guitarist for the Canadian rock band named Sandbox. He is best known for his role as Bubbles and co-writer of the cult-classic television programmes, films, and stage production Trailer Park Boys.

He has been part of several films as an actor, including A Hole In One, The Cart Boy, Goon, Being Canadian, Champions, Dude, Where's My Ferrer?, and Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties, among others. He has also been part of several shows, including Epic Meal Time, 24 Hour Meal, The Drunk and on Drugs Happy Funtime Hour, Call Me Fitz, and Archer, among others.

Smith has two children; his son, Vox, is an actor who has appeared as one of the hockey kids on Trailer Park Boys and provided the voice for Mo in Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series.