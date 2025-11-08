Renowned South Korean actress Kim So-hyun is known for her leading roles in the youth series Who Are You: School 2015, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, and River Where the Moon Rises. Very recently, she was seen in a new avatar, ie, Good Boy.
Kim So-hyun's career in the showbiz industry began when as a child actress. She gained fame after appearing in dramas including Moon Embracing the Sun, The Tale of Nokdu, and Love Alarm, among others. Here are a few of the shows you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home.
The South Korean series tells the story of two twin sisters, who are orphans, who get separated when one of them gets adopted. However, fate brings them together during their darkest hours as their lives get switched.
The show tells the story of Park Bong-pal, a young exorcist, who teams up with an exuberant female ghost named Hyun-Ji, who helps him send other spirits to the afterlife while waiting for her turn.
The Tale of Nokdu is all about a swordsman's family, who gets attacked by a group of female assassins. He adopts the disguise of a woman and sets out in pursuit of the truth. Soon, he finds himself in a village populated by women.
The show is the love story between Pyong Gang and On Dal. She was born as a princess and raised as a soldier, while Pyeong Gang is determined to be the first empress of Goguryeo. How the love story ends forms the main crux of the show.
Love Alarm is set in a world in which an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them. An individual, Kim Jojo, experiences young love while coping with personal adversities.
My Lovely Liar is all about Mok Sol Hee, who has a special ability that allows her to distinguish whether people are lying or not. She hates her ability and views it as a curse.
The thriller show is all about the Olympic medallists, who join the police force through a special recruitment program, trading medals for badges as they tackle violent crimes and injustices with their athletic skills.