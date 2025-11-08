/Was Shah Rukh Khan the reason Cheteshwar Pujara recovered? Former cricketer’s wife reveals what really happened

Cheteshwar Pujara was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2010, but his season ended before it even began. A torn ACL — one of the most dreaded injuries in sport — ruled him out without a single appearance. In her book, The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, Pujara’s wife Puja reveals how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan stepped in during one of the toughest phases of their lives.

She recalled how a desperate attempt to take an impossible catch changed everything — leaving Pujara with a ruptured ligament, an urgent need for surgery, and a sudden pause in his rising cricket career. According to the book, Shah Rukh Khan assured the family that Pujara had immense potential and deserved world-class medical care. KKR took over every logistical detail — from passports to visas to arranging travel — even ensuring Pujara’s father could accompany him to Cape Town for treatment.

Pujara’s father recalls that Shah Rukh personally insisted the batter receive the best medical support available. When he sensed the family’s concerns about being in South Africa without a support system, he offered to fly down any relative or doctor they trusted. A KKR representative even told the family that the franchise would take care of anyone they wished to bring along for the surgery, making sure Pujara had familiar faces around him during the difficult period.