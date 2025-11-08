/IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India seal series 2-1 after match in Brisbane called off due to rain

India's final T20I against Australia was washed out by rain at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (November 8), with India on 52 for no loss after 4.5 overs. The abandonment of the match meant India won the five-match series 2-1, securing their fifth consecutive T20I series victory over Australia. The rain came after a strong start from openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who put on an unbeaten partnership. Sharma was on 23 (not out), and Gill was unbeaten 29 when play was stopped. This was the second match in the series to be abandoned due to rain.

Sharma had a lucky start, surviving two dropped catches during the powerplay. Maxwell and Dwarshuis both missed chances to dismiss him, and Sharma capitalised on the reprieves by hitting two boundaries. He also reached 1000 T20I runs in just 28 innings, making him the second-fastest Indian to achieve the milestone. At the other end, Gill looked in control, hitting six boundaries before the rain took over. With severe weather warnings in place, spectators were moved to safer areas as heavy rain poured down.

Abhishek Sharma breaks multiple records

During his unbeaten knock of 23 runs, Sharma set a new world record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced. He surpassed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who previously held the record among full-member nations, reaching the milestone in 528 deliveries—faster than Yadav's 573 balls. England's Phil Salt ranks third, having taken 599 balls to score 1,000 T20I runs. Additionally, Sharma joined an exclusive group as the second-fastest Indian to reach 1,000 T20I runs, achieving the feat in 28 innings, just behind Virat Kohli, who did so in 27 innings.