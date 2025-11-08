/Asia Cup 2025: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's BIG STATEMENT on trophy dispute, says 'We are trying to...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday (November 8) has confirmed that he and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had a productive conversation during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting held in Dubai last Friday (October 31). The topic of discussion was the ongoing dispute regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. Saikia emphasised that both parties are keen to resolve the standoff swiftly.

The controversy erupted following India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, where Suryakumar Yadav’s India lifted the title after defeating Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. During post-match celebrations, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy or medals from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister. Saikia explained that while the Asia Cup trophy issue was not formally on the ICC’s agenda, both he and Naqvi were able to meet on the sidelines. The ICC facilitated their discussion, with the help of a senior board member. The two officials reportedly held a productive one-hour meeting where they exchanged ideas and agreed on exploring solutions to break the impasse.

“Mohsin Naqvi and I had a cordial discussion and we are trying to solve this problem. He will also be giving us some options, and we will also be giving up some options so that the stalemate can be broken at the earliest possible time,” Saikia was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.