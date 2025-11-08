/Asia Cup 2025: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's BIG STATEMENT on trophy dispute, says 'We are trying to...'

BCCI and PCB chiefs, Devajit Saikia and Mohsin Naqvi, discuss the Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute, seeking a resolution after India beat Pakistan in the final of the tournament
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday (November 8) has confirmed that he and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had a productive conversation during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting held in Dubai last Friday (October 31). The topic of discussion was the ongoing dispute regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. Saikia emphasised that both parties are keen to resolve the standoff swiftly.
The controversy erupted following India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, where Suryakumar Yadav’s India lifted the title after defeating Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. During post-match celebrations, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy or medals from Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister. Saikia explained that while the Asia Cup trophy issue was not formally on the ICC’s agenda, both he and Naqvi were able to meet on the sidelines. The ICC facilitated their discussion, with the help of a senior board member. The two officials reportedly held a productive one-hour meeting where they exchanged ideas and agreed on exploring solutions to break the impasse.
“Mohsin Naqvi and I had a cordial discussion and we are trying to solve this problem. He will also be giving us some options, and we will also be giving up some options so that the stalemate can be broken at the earliest possible time,” Saikia was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.
Saikia also addressed rumours of a committee being formed to handle the dispute, clarifying that no such committee had been set up, labeling the reports as incorrect. Before traveling to Dubai, Saikia had expressed concerns over the delay in handing over the trophy, despite the matter being raised with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He remains hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, though the exact timeline for a solution is still uncertain.