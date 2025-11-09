/Haq box office collection: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi starrer shows slight growth on day 2

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Haq, was released in cinemas on November 7. The courtroom drama brings the landmark case from the past to the present. The film is based on the Shah Bano's case, which also focuses on how it changed the course for Muslim women in India. Let's delve into knowing how much the film earned on day two at the box office.

Box office report of Haq on day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Haq had earned Rs 3.35 crore on the second day. On the first day, it had earned Rs 1.75 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 5.10 crore. Haq had an overall 19.35% Hindi occupancy.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (45.50%), followed by Bengaluru (33.50%), Mumbai (23.75%), Hyderabad (22.50%), and Chandigarh (15.00%).

All about Haq

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Haq, brings a landmark case from the past to the forefront. The Shah Bano case, where the Supreme Court upheld Allahabad High Court's verdict that gave senior lawyer Mohammed Ahmad Khan the order to pay lifelong maintenance to his estranged wife, Shazia Bano Begum, is a case that changed the trajectory of Muslim women and their rights in India.

The film Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India's landmark cases concerning women's rights and maintenance laws.