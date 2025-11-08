/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan calls out Farhana Bhatt for her remarks on TV industry | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 premiered in August and is grabbing attention nationwide for several twists and turns, be it for the fights, tasks, competing for captaincy, and more. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar promo, the host of the show, Salman Khan, is seen reprimanding Farhana Bhatt. Since then, the clip has gone viral and is buzzing with discussions on social media.

Promo of Salman Khan slamming Farahana Bhatt; netizens' reaction

A new promo has been shared by the channel on Instagram, and the caption reads, "Weekend Ka Vaar bana Farahana ke liye shocking! Salman ne kiya unge confront stage par!" The promo begins with Salman Khan telling Farhana using words like 'B-grade log, gandi naali ka keeda, and ‘gawaar’ on national television. He then said that the small screen is very low for her level. TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao. I am too embarrassed."

He then spoke about contestant Gaurav Khanna, with whom Farhana recently had a fight during the captaincy task, in which the latter used explicit language and demeaned the actor's work on the small screen. Salman Khan stated, "Maine Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai. Meri maa ne dekhe hai...toh mein kehta hoon he is a superstar. Main aapko ek offer deta hun, yeh show, yeh medium aapke liye bht chota hai. Open the gates, guys."

Soon, after the clip went viral, netizens took to social media to give their views in the comment section. One user wrote, "Priyanka Jagga 2.0 is Farahna." Another user wrote, "In today's episode, we learned that when positivity enters the home, negativity runs away (and hides in a corner) #pranitmore." "Farhana eviction button", wrote the third user.

What's the latest happening in Bigg Boss 19?

Earlier, Salman Khan exposed Tanya Mittal over her game plan. He stated, “Tanya, your game plan to nominate Amaal failed because Bigg Boss didn't even give you the option of nominating Amaal. You built up so much that you would call Amaal ‘bhaiyaa’ in front of everyone so that he would get jealous or react, but no one cared. Now you can't go from "bhaiyaa" to "saiyaa". The clip showcased that other contestants couldn't stop laughing at Salman Khan's statement, and Tanya's face fell.