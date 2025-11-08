/Deepika Padukone talks about AI, recalls being mocked for her accent

Deepika Padukone is one of the renowned actresses of Indian cinema. With her prolific performances, she now has a fan base of billions.

Padukone continues to make statements across the industries, and recently she was made the voice of Meta AI. Speaking about lending her voice to Artificial Intelligence, the actress has recently recalled how she was being mocked earlier for her accent.

Deepika Padukone: I'm someone whose voice and accent were mocked

Speaking about her new collaboration at CNBC's Global Leadership Summit, Padukone talked about lending her voice to AI across multiple countries.

“I am someone whose voice was sort of mocked when I came into the industry and now suddenly I am the voice of Meta AI- strange! And my accent, but I continue to own it. I think that's probably how and why it happened,” Deepika said.

AI, which has become a threat to humans and their jobs, has been one of the most debatable topics. Speaking about this, the actress shared her belief that AI will never replace humans.

''I am so excited about the possibilities, the only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotion. I think that is the only place where AI will not be allowed or will not be able to match up. Barring human emotion and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI,” she said.

Deepika's stand on work-life balance and more

The actress has been dominating headlines for her fight for an 8-hour shift, which has become a hot topic in the industry lately. As a mother of a girl, she wants to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. Despite being an acclaimed actress, she's had to step out of major projects like Kalki 2 and Spirit.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she addressed the gender bias that still exists in the industry, saying: