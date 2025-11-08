/Deepika Padukone talks about AI, recalls being mocked for her accent

Deepika Padukone is one of the renowned actresses of Indian cinema. Speaking at an event, the actress talked about how she was mocked for her accent in the industry.
Padukone continues to make statements across the industries, and recently she was made the voice of Meta AI. Speaking about lending her voice to Artificial Intelligence, the actress has recently recalled how she was being mocked earlier for her accent.
Speaking about her new collaboration at CNBC's Global Leadership Summit, Padukone talked about lending her voice to AI across multiple countries.
Speaking about her new collaboration, the actress shared how she was mocked for her accent.
“I am someone whose voice was sort of mocked when I came into the industry and now suddenly I am the voice of Meta AI- strange! And my accent, but I continue to own it. I think that's probably how and why it happened,” Deepika said.
AI, which has become a threat to humans and their jobs, has been one of the most debatable topics. Speaking about this, the actress shared her belief that AI will never replace humans.
''I am so excited about the possibilities, the only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotion. I think that is the only place where AI will not be allowed or will not be able to match up. Barring human emotion and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI,” she said.
The actress has been dominating headlines for her fight for an 8-hour shift, which has become a hot topic in the industry lately. As a mother of a girl, she wants to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. Despite being an acclaimed actress, she's had to step out of major projects like Kalki 2 and Spirit.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she addressed the gender bias that still exists in the industry, saying:
“By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines.” She went on to add, “I don't want to take names now and make this into this whole thing, but it's very commonly, publicly known about a lot of male actors who have been working for 8 hours for years. A lot of them work only Monday to Friday; they do not work on weekends.''