/Maxton Hall season 2 ep 1-3 review: Glamourous return, but fumbles under its own weight

The popular German show Maxton Hall season 2 has finally premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Based on the 2018 novel Save Me by Mona Kasten, it stars Damian Hardung as James Beaufort and Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell. One of the most successful non-American shows is loved by many, and the makers have dropped the first three episodes, much to the excitement of fans.

Story of Maxton Hall season 2 (episodes 1-3)

The end of season 1 was when James and Lydia were informed that their mother had died. When James became angry at his father for demeaning him, he tackled him physically. Angrily, James storms away and finds himself in front of Ruby's house, but after seeing her happy with her family, he walks away.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The season 2 narrative begins with a beautiful shot of Oxford University in which Ruby Bell's voice says in the background, "Those who believe in their dreams and wonder why Oxford is known as 'the city of the dreaming spires.' They snap a selfie together, cuddling to remember their beautiful moment.

Ruby is then back at Maxton Hall boarding school after spending the summer with James in London. She meets up with her best friend, Lin Wang, and Kieran Rutherford. Ruby, putting in an application for getting an opportunity to be part of the event planning committee for Campbell's gala, while James parties and cheats on Ruby, sets the course of the show.

Is it worth watching Maxton Hall season 2?

Compared to the first season of Maxton Hall, the German show could showcase more in terms of plot. Instead of beginning the show on a slow and lighter note, it jumps right into the plot, making a darker turn and throwing all chaotic events at the audience all at once.

The emotional and nostalgic moments of James and Ruby definitely pull one's heartstrings! When James cries into Ruby's arms as he tells her he feels lost due to his mother's sudden death and doesn't know what to do, it would definitely be emotional. Another intimate moment of the duo was the chemistry the couple shared in the beginning scene, which was something that would make one's eyes pop out!

It felt like the first season's hype created pressure on the makers, which might be partly to blame for ruining the tonality of the show. The second season, hopefully, would be able to connect the fanbase they have with the boarding school romance, which had everyone go gaga.

Apart from all this, kudos to the makers of the film for the continued showcase of castle-like school aesthetics, which never lost its charm. The music of the show is good and becomes an earworm, which you would want to hear and feel again and again.

All about Maxton Hall

The Maxton Hall series premiered on May 9, 2024, and had the most successful series launch of any non-American Prime Original ever. Maxton Hall became the most popular series on Prime Video worldwide shortly after its release, ranking #1 in the charts in over 120 regions.