Millie Bobby Brown's FIRST comments on David Harbour amid the harassment claims

Amid the "harassment" and "bullying" claims, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour united at the Los Angeles Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on November 6. Reportedly, the 21-year-old actress had filed a complaint against her co-star, Harbour, before the shooting for the final season began.

What Millie Bobby Brown said about David Harbour

Besides talking, hugging, and posing together on the red carpet, the father-daughter duo also had lovely things to say about each other. "I’ve obviously had a really special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together," Brown told Entertainment Tonight about their long-standing bond.

Teasing fans about the final season, she said that people "really get to see that" father-daughter relationship. "It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me," she further added.

Not just her, Harbour also shares similar emotions for her on-screen adopted daughter, Eleven. "I adore her," he told Entertainment Tonight in a separate conversation. "I’ve been proud to watch all of them grow up and become great artists. I doubt it will be the last time we’ll see each other in this world or work together," he further said about the whole cast.

This development comes after a report by The Daily Mail that claimed that Brown had allegedly submitted “pages and pages of accusations” regarding a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour ahead of shooting the final season. The report also said that an internal investigation was held "for months," and Millie was also provided a representative on the set throughout production.

After their appearance and comments about each other on the premiere, fans believe that "Eleven" and "Hopper" are on good terms, and the harassment claims were just rumours. However, neither Brown nor Harbour has commented on the allegations.

Netflix has shared their reunion clip with the caption, "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere." They first shared the screen in 2015, and they both have previously acknowledged their close bond. The long-awaited final season of Stranger Things is set to start streaming on November 26.