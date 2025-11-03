/Stranger Things starrer David Harbour Net Worth: All about his career, earnings and past relationship history

Apart from the post-separation from his ex-wife, Lily Allen, co-star Millie Bobby Brown has come forward accusing David Harbour of bullying and harassing her. Amid a problematic relationship, people are curious to know the net worth.
David Kenneth Harbour is an American actor who primarily works in Hollywood. The actor has gained global popularity for his esteemed portrayal of Jim Hopper in the highly acclaimed Netflix sci-fi series, Stranger Things. Recently, he has become a hot topic due to accusations made against him by his ex-wife, Lily Allen. Let's dig more into his net worth, along with the details about his early life, career, and past relationships.
David Harbour was born in White Plains, situated in New York, to Kenneth and Nancy Harbour. He did his schooling in Byram Hills High School and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1997, where he got a degree in drama and Italian. Harbour then started his professional acting career in 1999, marking his appearance in various stage productions, like the 2005 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? After a great kickstart, he gained much recognition and bagged a Tony Award nomination.
David has showcased his talent and exceptional performances in various movies and web shows. He gained popularity for his role as Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian, in the Marvel movies, where he serves as the Soviet Union's super-soldier counterpart to Captain America. In addition to this, Harbour transformed his life from doing minor roles to significant ones, most recognizably as Jim Hopper in Netflix's series Stranger Things. His career reached global recognition, which earned him multiple accolades and achievements, including the Critics' Choice Television Award, as well as nominations for both the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.
The Stranger Things actor, David Harbour, has an approximate net worth of $6 million. The actor has surely earned much appraisal for his fabulous acting skills and the love he has garnered from the audience over many years.
Harbour got his connection with Julia Stiles and started their love through their movie, Between Us. The couple dated each other for approximately four years, from 2011 to 2015. In 2018, David Harbour got linked up with Alison Sudol and got separated in August 2019.
David Harbour started his love life in 2019, when he met Lily Allen for the first time at the BAFTA Tea Party. In the same year, they both officially confirmed their relationship, and in 2020, they got married in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. After completing 3 years of their marriage, Allen released her music album named West End Girl, which contains songs that have some lyrics related to infidelity and the couple's separation.