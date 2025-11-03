/Stranger Things starrer David Harbour Net Worth: All about his career, earnings and past relationship history

Harbour got his connection with Julia Stiles and started their love through their movie, Between Us. The couple dated each other for approximately four years, from 2011 to 2015. In 2018, David Harbour got linked up with Alison Sudol and got separated in August 2019.

David Harbour started his love life in 2019, when he met Lily Allen for the first time at the BAFTA Tea Party. In the same year, they both officially confirmed their relationship, and in 2020, they got married in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. After completing 3 years of their marriage, Allen released her music album named West End Girl, which contains songs that have some lyrics related to infidelity and the couple's separation. The main reason behind their separation is that the Stranger Things star allegedly had a three-year affair during their marriage, which has dragged him under legal notice. David's life has recently come into turmoil after Millie Bobby Brown, a star of Stranger Things, filed an official complaint against her co-star, David Harbour, accusing him of bullying and harassment.