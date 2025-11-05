/Millie Bobby Brown's OLD interview hints at alleged feud with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour | Watch

Amid the controversy surrounding Stranger Things actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, an old video has resurfaced, and fans are speculating that the 21-year-old actress had hinted at tension between them. The clip is from an MTV interview in 2024, when Brown visibly looked uncomfortable while answering a question related to his co-star. The moment was not a big deal at that time, but now, netizens are revisiting it with a different perspective.

In the video, when host Josh Horowitz jokingly suggested that Harbour could officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, Brown responds nervously, “Yes, yes,” and adds, “I don’t know how I feel…,” then quickly says, “Sure… Matthew Modine, I think.”

Matthew Modine is the actor who portrays Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things, and interestingly, he presided over Brown and Bongiovi’s private wedding ceremony in May 2024. According to many fans, that interview moment was a subtle hint that Harbour and Millie were not on good terms even then.

What is the controversy?

As per a Daily Mail report, Millie had formally complained to the Stranger Things production team before the filming of Season 5 began, allegedly accusing Harbour of “harassment and bullying.” The report further added that “pages and pages of accusations” were filed, leading to an internal investigation that lasted several months.

Fans' reaction

As soon as the video resurfaced, fans flooded social media with comments about observing Millie's discomfort during the interview. One user said, "Looking at this differently after the allegations against David Harbour." Another commented, "This makes so much sense now." Netizens are also connecting the absence of David Harbour in Brown’s wedding to the allegations.

The actor is also making headlines due to another controversy related to his ex-wife, Allen. Reportedly, in her new album, West End Girl, the singer seemed to address David's alleged affair with a woman named “Madeline.”

Stranger Things Season 5

Neither Harbour nor Brown has officially issued a public statement regarding the harassment allegations. The season of the highly awaited Stranger Things is set to start streaming on Netflix in three parts from November 26 (four episodes), followed by the next three episodes on December 25, and the series finale on December 31.