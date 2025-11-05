/Disney+ announces BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook's return in Are You Sure?! Season 2, release date inside

BTS ARMY, mark your calendar and get ready for Season 2 of Are You Sure?! Finally, Disney+ on Wednesday announced the return of the highly awaited travel reality show starring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook. The new season is slated to start streaming on December 3, 2025, streaming only on Disney+ globally and on JioHotstar in India.

Jimin and Jungkook on a 12-day journey

The OTT platform will release two new episodes of the eight-episode season every Wednesday till December 24. In Season 2, fans will witness a 12-day journey of Jimin and Jungkook, who travel from the mountains of Switzerland to the beaches of Vietnam. Reportedly, the latest season of Are You Sure?! begin shooting after the music icons finished their mandatory military service on June 11, 2025.

What fans can expect

What makes Jimin and Jungkook's journey unique is their attempt at a “minimalist travel” adventure. With no entourage, just a travel guidebook in hand and minimal luggage, they cover the distance. Amid several hurdles, you will watch them handling expenses and navigating challenges. They have to completely depend on wit, luck, and local interactions to keep moving forward.

Revealing the new teaser posters and stills from Season 2, Disney+ wrote, "Jimin & Jungkook's second unpredictable friendship journey begins without warning. Where will they go this time? Are You Sure?! Season 2 Premieres exclusively on December 3rd."

One of the photos features the duo at Switzerland’s Matterhorn, and the other one showcases them enjoying a night boat ride along Vietnam’s scenic Hoi An coastline.

Post-enlistment reunion on screen

This is the first time Jimin and Jungkook are making major on-screen appearances post their discharge from the Republic of Korea military. Both the singers were enlisted together as buddy soldiers in December 2023, and they served for a year and a half.

The success of Season 1

Released in 2024, Season 1 saw huge success as it took fans across New York State, Jeju Island, and Sapporo, along with BTS member V making a cameo appearance. Reportedly, it became the most-watched non-English content on Disney+, and the series also topped charts in over 40 countries.

Speculations are being made that BTS leader RM might briefly join the duo in Switzerland this season.