/6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix

The Korean industry offers something for every mood through K-dramas, but the romance genre is particularly popular. Check the list of six best romantic dramas available on Netflix.
Korean dramas are expanding their fanbase by offering a diverse range of genres, including suspense, romance, comedy, and thrillers. Romantic web dramas are gaining attention with their unique storylines and romance themes, setting new standards globally. Here is a curated list of six romantic K-dramas that are sure to leave an imprint on your heart.
The drama revolves around a girl named Ga-young, a woman who doesn't take an interest in anything and expresses no emotion. The plot becomes interesting when she accidentally releases the genie, Iblis, from the magical lamp, who has been sealed in for about 938 years. He offers her three wishes, which puts Ga-young in confusion.
The web show centres on two characters named Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, who reside on an island based in the village, Jeju. The storyline focuses on their pure love, which struggles through numerous hardships, family disapproval, and financial problems. Despite facing so many problems, they raise a family together, showing their loyalty and deep connection to each other.
The K-drama revolves around a girl named Mok Sol-hee, who is empowered with the ability to hear lies from the people who are on their verge of wrongdoings. The story highlights the murder of Eom Ji, which brings Kim Do Ha into the drama, who is a music producer and a suspect in a murder case. Sol-hee uses her ability to get involved with Kim and to uncover the truth behind the murder case.
The story of the action-packed rom-com drama, which follows a man named Hae-jo, who is on a mission to find his biological father and embarks on a road trip with his ex-girlfriend Jae-mi. Following this, both of them led the story to rekindle their romance.
The drama follows a couple, Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in, who are in a very complicated marriage. The synopsis covers their tense life story while they navigate a failing marriage and struggle through a crisis together. The couple tries to give a second chance to their marriage, which is surrounded by multiple complications.
The most loved K-drama centers on two characters, Shin Ha-ri and Kang Tae-moo, who work at the same company. Their story takes a surprise turn when Shin Ha-ri goes on a blind date that is arranged for her friend. Unfortunately, she finds that the man she is meeting is her CEO.