/6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix

The K-drama revolves around a girl named Mok Sol-hee, who is empowered with the ability to hear lies from the people who are on their verge of wrongdoings. The story highlights the murder of Eom Ji, which brings Kim Do Ha into the drama, who is a music producer and a suspect in a murder case. Sol-hee uses her ability to get involved with Kim and to uncover the truth behind the murder case.