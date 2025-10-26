/World’s Highest-Grossing concert tours: From Taylor Swift to BTS

Concerts featuring artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay are always big crowd pullers. Take a look at the five highest-grossing concert tours that have successfully set the standard high in blending their art, emotion, and spectacle into unforgettable live experiences.
Several iconic stars have made their presence at the stadium tours that are beyond imagination and have become more than just concerts. Live performances have continued the pop culture, along with the entertainment scene of five power-packed shows, which are mentioned below. Check the list of those who have made their history.
Upgrading the game of the K-pop culture, BTS have elevated the tour era across the world. The group have made itself the top-grossing touring band, providing a remarkable touch overcoming the language barrier.
Achieving heights in the music industry, Coldplay breaks the records of the Spheres World Tour. Known for their eco-friendly approach and immersive light shows, including colourful handbands and magical drone shows. Coldplay blends music, emotion, and togetherness in their tour while making it the highest-grossing tour ever.
Taylor Swift spreads a blast with The Eras Tour. The massive, multi-era production has captivated millions of fans worldwide by garnering Swift’s unmatchable efforts and her energy to turn the stadium into a global sensation.
Ed Sheeran, the universal phenomenon, has garnered much popularity for it’s Divide Tour, which remains one of the most successful solo artist tours in history. The singer and songwriter made his one-man army, showcasing his ability to rule over his fans' hearts in the stadiums single-handedly.
Beyoncé has made her appearance in the list of highest-grossing concert tours with her Renaissance World Tour in 2023. Her ultimately striking performances and aesthetics define the pop concert, leaving her impact as one of the most powerful live performers in today's time.